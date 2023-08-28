Feature-packed smart wallet doubles as phone stand and charger

With phone-based payment options coming on strong, the need to carry a wallet is slowly diminishing. Stympro Tech aims to make the wallet relevant again with four capabilities that are truly useful for iPhone users. Oh, and it holds cards too.

Currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, the Stympro 4-in-1 Smart Wallet is able to hold three credit cards onboard. These are accessed through a thumb notch that lets you easily slide out the card when you need one. But that's the least of the abilities this wallet offers.

For starters, it's got a built-in magnet which uses the MagSafe technology that first appeared in the iPhone 12 to stick itself to your phone (if you've got a recent enough version). That magnetic connection not only keeps your wallet close at hand, but just by popping the wallet open a little bit, you get the benefit of a phone stand that works either horizontally or vertically.

Next, the wallet has a 2,000-mAh battery on board. While that won't fully charge an iPhone 12, 13, or 14, it can certainly buy you a few hours of phone time until you can get to a proper charger.

Stympro Tech has also baked Apple's "Find My" technology into the wallet. So, if you leave it behind, you'll be able to use the Find My app on your iPhone to locate it or lock it. That is, of course, assuming you didn't also leave your phone behind attached to it. There's a built-in speaker too, that'll play a beeping noise to help you home in on it when you're close, or to sound off when you've moved too far away from it.

The whole wallet measures just 10 mm thick (0.4 in). The concept is certainly resonating with the Kickstarter crowd, as it's racked up nearly $9,000 on an initial ask of $1,274 with over 20 days left in the campaign.

If you want to snag your own 4-in-1 wallet, you can get in on the super early bird deal of about HK$541, which is about US$69. This is the first crowd-funded campaign from Stympro Tech, so you should pledge with caution, knowing that not all such projects come to fruition.

You can see the wallet's promotional video below.

Stympro, World's 1st 4-in-1 Smart Wallet with Full Find My

Source: Kickstarter