© 2025 New Atlas
Lifestyle

Tiny timber box hides entire home gym inside

By Bridget Borgobello
September 19, 2025
Tiny timber box hides entire home gym inside
Non-slip feet provide stability during exercise
Meet TonerBox - the foldout full home gym
View 12 Images
Who knew a tiny timber box could hide a full gym? Meet TonerBox
1/12
Who knew a tiny timber box could hide a full gym? Meet TonerBox
Oak plywood exterior blends seamlessly into any room
2/12
Oak plywood exterior blends seamlessly into any room
The compact box unfolds into a workout bench
3/12
The compact box unfolds into a workout bench
Storage racks keep weights and dumbbells organized
4/12
Storage racks keep weights and dumbbells organized
All items are stored inside the box when not in use
5/12
All items are stored inside the box when not in use
Non-slip feet provide stability during exercise
6/12
Meet TonerBox - the foldout full home gym
Rubber-coated weight plates protect your floors
7/12
Rubber-coated weight plates protect your floors
Knurled dumbbell handles reduce wrist strain during lifts
8/12
Knurled dumbbell handles reduce wrist strain during lifts
TonerBox is compact but provides a full-body workout solution
9/12
TonerBox is compact but provides a full-body workout solution
Bench dimensions accommodate a wide range of users
10/12
Bench dimensions accommodate a wide range of users
The system is lightweight at 60 kg for easy handling
11/12
The system is lightweight at 60 kg for easy handling
TonerBox comes fully equipped for a complete workout system
12/12
TonerBox comes fully equipped for a complete workout system
View gallery - 12 images

A new home-gym concept comes fully equipped for a complete workout system that's hidden in plain sight. Dubbed Tonerbox, this compact fitness station features a sleek, minimal design that cleverly conceals a full, multi-functional gym.

At first glance, Tonerbox looks like a tidy oak plywood chest, which could fit perfectly at home in a living room corner, or maybe even doubling as a coffee table. On closer inspection, the module unfolds into a workout bench, revealing neatly stored weights, bands, and other accessories.

The home-gym is made from oak plywood; and an aluminum frame with non-slip feet for stability during training. A hinge system allows the bench to easily unfold without tools. The 35 cm (13.8 in) height is pitched as suitable for both lifting and cardio work. The system can support up to 150 kg (331 lb) in user weight, raising the question of whether it can withstand long-term heavy training, but for most home users it seems more than adequate.

Who knew a tiny timber box could hide a full gym? Meet TonerBox
Who knew a tiny timber box could hide a full gym? Meet TonerBox

Neatly stored inside the box, weight plates and dumbbell bars have their own racks, resistance bands and collars, and there’s even room for an exercise mat. Every detail is designed for home-friendly use with rubber-coated plates to protect floors; knurled dumbbell grips with spinning sleeves to prevent wrist strain, and quick-release collars help with swapping weights.

Rubber-coated weight plates protect your floors
Rubber-coated weight plates protect your floors

Overall, TonerBox supports strength, cardio, flexibility, and mobility training. The entire kit weighs around 60 kg (132 lb), while the bench’s generous 137 cm (54 inch) width can accommodate a wide range of users.

Tonerbox will launch soon on Kickstarter, with early bird pledge levels available at £499 (US$635) – a savings of £300 on the expected retail price. Shipping and VAT will be extra depending on location. All crowdfunding campaigns carry an element of risk, so keep this in mind if you're tempted to back the campaign when it launches.

TonerBox - Home Gym Disguised as Furniture

Source: Toner

View gallery - 12 images

Tags

LifestyleHome GymModularFurnitureKickstarterFitnessExercise
No comments
Bridget Borgobello
Bridget Borgobello
Bridget is an experienced architecture, travel and design writer who has been contributing to New Atlas since 2010. Based between Melbourne and Rome, she has a keen eye for innovative design, green technology and space saving solutions. Bridget is fluent in Italian and enjoys covering major events in Italy, including the Milan Design Week and Venice Biennale.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!