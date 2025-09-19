Tiny timber box hides entire home gym inside

A new home-gym concept comes fully equipped for a complete workout system that's hidden in plain sight. Dubbed Tonerbox, this compact fitness station features a sleek, minimal design that cleverly conceals a full, multi-functional gym.

At first glance, Tonerbox looks like a tidy oak plywood chest, which could fit perfectly at home in a living room corner, or maybe even doubling as a coffee table. On closer inspection, the module unfolds into a workout bench, revealing neatly stored weights, bands, and other accessories.

The home-gym is made from oak plywood; and an aluminum frame with non-slip feet for stability during training. A hinge system allows the bench to easily unfold without tools. The 35 cm (13.8 in) height is pitched as suitable for both lifting and cardio work. The system can support up to 150 kg (331 lb) in user weight, raising the question of whether it can withstand long-term heavy training, but for most home users it seems more than adequate.

Who knew a tiny timber box could hide a full gym? Meet TonerBox

Neatly stored inside the box, weight plates and dumbbell bars have their own racks, resistance bands and collars, and there’s even room for an exercise mat. Every detail is designed for home-friendly use with rubber-coated plates to protect floors; knurled dumbbell grips with spinning sleeves to prevent wrist strain, and quick-release collars help with swapping weights.

Overall, TonerBox supports strength, cardio, flexibility, and mobility training. The entire kit weighs around 60 kg (132 lb), while the bench’s generous 137 cm (54 inch) width can accommodate a wide range of users.

Tonerbox will launch soon on Kickstarter, with early bird pledge levels available at £499 (US$635) – a savings of £300 on the expected retail price. Shipping and VAT will be extra depending on location. All crowdfunding campaigns carry an element of risk, so keep this in mind if you're tempted to back the campaign when it launches.

TonerBox - Home Gym Disguised as Furniture

Source: Toner

