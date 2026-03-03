Two days left to save 71% on this hit carry-on that's raised $1.2M from fans

As someone who has spent the last year bouncing between five countries and lugging suitcases on and off of countless trains, trams, high-speed rail carriages, buses and flights, I now actually understand why good suitcases are more than aesthetics. They make travel life so much easier.

So it's no surprise that during its fundraising campaign, this titanium carry on that promises luxury use and a long life – that even has a way of taking on character over time – has been the biggest luggage hit I've seen on Kickstarter. And at the time of writing, there's just 52 hours left to get it with up to 71% discount.

The makers say say unlike other materials, this titanium won't dent but absorb impacts Kickstarter

The Milan-designed Aerionn Forma is essentially a titanium carry on suitcase that promises substance beneath the style. We could rehash the company's press release that's admittedly over-the-top about this piece of luggage – but we haven't had a chance to get our hands on one to test it out. (Which is unfortunate – for me personally, as my suitcase graveyard has grown embarrassingly large in the last 18 months. But much like umbrellas, most of my luggage has been found next to dumpsters in wealthy neighborhoods – but that's a story for another time.)

However, it really does look the goods – and to date has raised more than US$1.1 million and had nearly 2,000 people sign up to get their hands on a Forma in July when shipping worldwide rolls out.

The Forma is built from Grade 1 commercially pure titanium, which unlike other more rigid metal-shell case frames has a degree of natural flexibility that can handle some rough treatment without cracking under stress but absorbing impacts.

It's also weather-proof, so it won't develop issues from sitting out on a cart on the tarmac in the rain, or while you're commuting in bad weather. No rust, corrosion or weak points that lead to breakage. Interestingly, the engineers have made the Forma in a single continuous piece, so no weak points from seams or added weight from layering materials.

The main handle has multiple height settings and a generous amount of extension Kickstarter

OK, onto the specs. With increasingly restrictive carry-on weight allowances being enforced by airlines – well, if you fly coach/basic economy on budget airlines as much as I do – it's something that's important to consider when investing in luggage. And the Forma is 8.8 lb (4 kg), which is a couple of pounds heavier than the rickety cheap four-wheeler plastic case I bought at a market in Seoul last week. And by the time it turned up on the luggage carousel after a 2.5 hour flight to Taipei, the zip had broken and two of the four wheels were already wonky. And as guilty as I feel about it, I know it's soon to meet its friends in that suitcase graveyard of mine. (In my defense, I had just $30 left to my name at this point and two hours to get to the airport.)

The Forma rundown

External dimensions: 21.65 x 14.17 x 9.06 in (55 x 40 × 23 cm)

Internal volume: 38 L

Weight: 8.8 lb/4 kg

Shell: Commercially Pure Titanium

Titanium: Grade 1 (Gr.1)

Material standard: ASTM B265–15

Lock: Integrated TSA-approved combination

Wheels: Four dual spinner wheels (eight contact points)

Handle: Multi-stage telescopic pull handle

Interior lining: Durable nylon fabric

Color: Natural silver

Coating: None (natural titanium)

Water resistance: Yes

Corrosion resistance: Yes

Dent resistance: Yes

Temperature stability: High

Quality and testing: Mechanical, chemical, ultrasonic and dimensional inspection passed

Warranty: One year

As the creators said, in response to one backer mentioning the dents their non-titanium metal-shell carry on case had accumulated, they are confident that the Forma's material promises more durability. And, on top of that, will take on its own new kind of appealing look as it wears.

"Titanium is much more resistant to dents than aluminum, but like any metal, it will pick up marks over time," they wrote. "The difference is it tends to age more gradually, developing a subtle well-traveled patina rather than sharp dents – many people actually love that look, us included!"

This is a rather handy added bonus of the material, especially if you have to check your luggage in and leave it in the not-so-subtle hands of bag-handlers on the tarmac, or have it banging around in the overhead storage compartment as flights get increasingly turbulent. (On a side note, that's a fascinating study.) So while most of us probably find clear-air turbulence or more severe bumps as generally unpleasant, it has the potential to do more physical harm to our luggage than our person with a seatbelt on.

The tough titanium shell comes with luxury leather handles for comfort Kickstarter

But back to the Forma – its size meets the requirements for carry on luggage set by major US domestic carriers including American Airlines, Delta, United and JetBlue. It's too big for Spirit Airlines' allowance, but if you've ever flown Spirit, you'll probably never put yourself through it again anyway.

And while it comes in at nearly nine pounds, the Forma's design prioritizes balance and ease of use. If you've ever ridden a Vespa, you'll know they're much heavier than most mopeds around, but they're extremely solid and reliable on the road. The Forma promises to roll smoothly in all directions regardless of how you've filled it and be easy to lift into overhead compartments or onto storage shelves. It also has a leather grip to spare your hands the callouses that come with multi-stage long-haul luggage handling.

Another thing often overlooked when it comes to luggage design is that not everyone has two strong arms and the ability to wheel a heavy suitcase even a short distance through an airport or station. While I am lucky to be fairly able-bodied normally, I suffered a proximal interphalangeal Joint injury on a finger on my dominant hand, as well as elbow bone contusion – badly bruised bone – when I tripped over a bump in the road while carrying my luggage to a train station in Japan. Now, three weeks later (and after flights and buses and trains around Korea and Taiwan), both injuries are still inflamed and painful and energy-sapping. While travel is a privilege and the cost can be prohibitive. the physicality of it is feels underappreciated. And it's made me also realize I could make daily life so much easier by investing in luggage that works with me, not against me.

I've been daydreaming about this case since my hand and elbow injuries that make carrying luggage that much more difficult Kickstarter

Inside the case is a classic two-compartment layout, with compression straps on one side. There are built-in pockets on both sides for smaller items – a handy addition, saving you having to buy separate travel bags for items like electronics, socks and cabin-permitted toiletries. The nylon lining is also easy to wipe down after trips, as you'd hope. Again, it's something you don't really think about until – if you do need to check your bag – one excitable luggage inspector with poor lid-closing skills turns your suitcase into a tequila, hot sauce and toothpaste soup holder around your clothes. (Yes, this has indeed happened to me flying from LA to Sydney, Australia.)

Of course this sort of travel luxury costs a little more than the $30 I handed over to a seasoned uncle in a cluttered South Korean market shop. But even if you only travel a couple of times a year, this investment is built to last and make your life in transit easier. And I can now see how valuable that is. A case that stays functional for a decade delivers the kind of sustainability that even moderately priced luggage often can't.

For the last two days of the campaign, you can pick up Forma in a range of packages with as much as 71% off the retail rate. There's a belated Valentine's Day special which gets you the Aerionn Forma, a protective case and leather travel tag for $598 (a 69% discount). At the time of writing, there are nine of these left to claim. Or you can forego the tag and pick up the launch-price Forma for $539 (a 71% discount). There are just 13 of these left at this price, though.

As mentioned shipping begins in July and will be worldwide, but price will depend on what you order and the region you're in – which you can find out on the campaign site.

We're obviously hoping to be able to get our hands on a Forma to put it through some real-world testing. If it can withstand my baggage handling (I currently have two damaged cases stored in a mysterious, unseen hostel room in Taipei and now a useless canvas tote thanks to a strap snapping as soon as I got off the train in southern Taiwan), and be easy to handle, I'll be a fan for life.

Source: Kickstarter

Note: New Atlas may earn commission from purchases made via links