Smartphone integration is closely aligned with the Aviator's comfort options as well, through the Lincoln Way app. Using the app, the user's smartphone (when logged in) can be used as a smart key to operate the Aviator SUV. It can lower the suspension system for easier entry and egress automatically or on demand, plus it can unlock doors, open the liftgate, and even start the vehicle. It can also be used as the key in place of the fob. Key codes for the door locks and infotainment can additionally be used to override a dead smartphone and operate the vehicle when required.