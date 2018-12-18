Continental would prefer we called them "coach doors," but since the 60s – the era when Lincoln first rolled them out on their luxury saloons and convertibles, folk have been calling them suicide doors. Why? Well, if you get sideswiped while getting out of a roadside door and it's a regular door, you might lose a door and some arm. If you get sideswiped while you're getting out of a coach door, that door's closing on whatever bits of you are poking out.