In lab tests, the solution was placed between two 1-inch (25-mm)-square panes of glass. It started out in a transparent liquid state, but when voltage was applied, the crystals aligned with the electrical field, causing it to temporarily shift to an opaque crystalline state. Once that phase-change had occurred, the MBBA was capable of blocking up to 95 percent of red, green and blue laser light. It was able to do so partly by scattering the light, partly by absorbing the laser energy, and partly through the process of cross-polarization.