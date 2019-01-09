The Little Cat's biggest selling point is that it has a built-in incentive – an LED light that moves up the center of the ring. As anyone who's ever flicked a laser pointer around on the floor knows, cats go nuts for those lights, and this might be the missing ingredient that gets their lazy butts onto the treadmill. In some of the videos it seems to work, but in others the cat is far more interested in the LED and looks visibly uncomfortable as soon as the floor starts to move under it.