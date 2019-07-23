Just like the Earth orbits the Sun and the Sun orbits the center of the Milky Way, our home galaxy is itself racing through the cosmos at tremendous speeds. In fact, it seems to be moving much faster than it should be, were it only under the influence of the expansion of the universe. The Milky Way, along with nearby neighbors like Andromeda and a host of smaller galaxies, has been clocked at about 2 million km/h (1.3 million mph).