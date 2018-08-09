The new laser is a fiber-optic solid-state laser that combines several lasers into a single beam of much greater power by means of a Spectral Beam Combining device. It's equipped with an optical system to focus the beam and to compensate for atmospheric turbulence, as well as a self-contained cooling and power supply. HEL TVD draws on technology originally developed for the US Army ATHENA system and ALADIN lasers, the US Air Force LANCE program, and the US Navy HELIOS and HEFL systems.