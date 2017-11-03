The Orca isn't just larger than present underwater drones (exactly how large is yet to be determined). Its open-architecture specifications are for a modular, long-range autonomous vehicle with a reconfigurable payload bay. When operational, it will be able to steam out of base autonomously, travel to its duty station and remain there until needed while deploying payloads and communicating periodically with headquarters. At the end of its mission, it will then return home under its own control.