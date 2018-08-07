Convex mirrors backed by fiery light adorn the tunnel's surfaces at the second lookout point, with these orange "dew drops" a tribute to the element of "Fire." And the "Light Cave" is the big finale, with the element of water honored by way of semi-polished stainless steel covering of the tunnel's surface. This combines with a shallow pool of water covering the floor to create shimmering reflections of the gorge beyond the edge.