"Yes, this is an art museum, but I'm also trying to position it as an anthropological museum," says Lucas. "It is my feeling that popular art is an insight into a society and what they aspire to; what they really want, what they really are — it is about telling the narrative of their story, their history and their belief system. I believe all kinds of art have a right to exist. I think it's important to have a museum, that I used to jokingly say, supports all the orphan arts that nobody wants to see, but everybody loves. So that's my dream for this."