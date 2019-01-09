Developed by L'Oréal's La Roche-Posay skincare division in partnership with Epicore Biosystems, it takes the form of a thin-film sticker that is adhered to the skin of the user's inner arm. Microfluidic channels within the device then draw in trace amounts of sweat. After five to 15 minutes, the pH content of that sweat causes two dots on top of the device to change color.