It's a bit like heat. Absolute zero is the coldest temperature that's possible because once you've pumped all the energy out of an object, the molecules stop moving and there's nowhere further down for the temperature to go. There's also a theoretical upper limit to temperature. You can heat things to hundreds of millions of degrees, but at some point there's so much energy in what is now a superheated plasma that the atoms break down. Add in more energy, and all that happens is that more subatomic particles are created.