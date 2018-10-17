Lumos Candle auto-ignites on demandView gallery - 3 images
Free-standing candles have a tendency to dribble melted wax all over the place, while candles contained within glass jars can be difficult to light once they've burned down. The Lumos offers an alternative, in that it's a jar candle which you light simply by pressing a button.
There are two parts to the Lumos Candle – a base that contains the battery and other electronics, along with replaceable/interchangeable refills that are placed upon that base. Each refill in turn consists of a clear jar containing a wooden wick surrounded by essential-oil-scented natural soy wax.
When users want to light the candle, they just press a button on the base. This produces an electrical discharge which travels up the wick (via a proprietary process), setting the top of it alight. From there, the Lumos just burns like a regular candle until it's blown out.
One USB-charge of the base's battery should reportedly be good for over four months of use, based on four candle-lightings per day.
If you're interested, the Lumos Candle is currently the subject of an Indiegogo campaign. A pledge of US$58 will get you one with two refills (in a choice of six scents), when and if they reach production. The planned retail price is $98 – there's no word on the cost of refills.
You can see it in use, in the video below.
Sources: Indiegogo, Lumos Candle
