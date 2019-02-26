What it discovered was that most of the children could be sorted into one of several groups, depending on the area of their body in which the joint pain was present – those areas included the pelvic region, fingers, wrists, toes, knees and ankles. Some of the patients, however, didn't fit neatly into one group, as their joint pain wasn't localized. It was these children who took longer to go into remission, ultimately faring worse than the others.