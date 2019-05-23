Additionally, engaging the shoe plates with the magnets is considerably easier than engaging the mechanism on a clipless pedal, which can sometimes take several tries. However, once you do click into a clipless pedal, you know that your foot is right where you want it. By contrast, because the magped shoe plates are so wide, it's possible to end up with your foot being held on the pedal a little off-center – you then have to sort of wiggle it into position, although you end up doing so less often as you get more practise with the pedals.