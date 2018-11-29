This is the first serious, real-world test into a male contraceptive for some time, and all members signing up for the trial must be aware and willing to enter into a pregnancy if the gel proves ineffective. The results from this trial won't be known until around 2022, and if positive, the treatment will move into an even larger, final phase 3 trial before it can ultimately reach the market. So all up, despite this being the most advanced male contraceptive currently in development, it still may be close to ten years before it reaches the general public – and that is if all goes to plan.