The Manhart MHX6 Dirt² Concept. Boasting a 900-hp 4.4-liter twin turbo V8 and a rally-style exterior, the MHX6 is setup for extreme off-roading(Credit: Manhart)

German tuning-house Manhart is well-known for boosting the performance of BMW's M-division vehicles through bolt-on parts and engine swaps. Now it has taken BMW's X6M and turned it into an off-roading monster called the MHX6 Dirt² Concept.

Thanks to new pistons, connecting rods, upgraded turbochargers, a carbon air-intake and a performance exhaust system, the Concept's X6M-derived 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 gets its power and torque boosted to a claimed 900 hp (672 kW) and 886 lb-ft (1200 Nm), respectively. Further upgrades include an upgraded cooling system, upgraded brakes, a strengthened rear-axle, a limited-slip differential and an upgraded gearbox to take the earth-shifting torque.

The X6M's muscular silhouette has been given a hit of steroids with bolt-on fender flares, a KW spring kit for increased ground clearance and 21-inch Concave One wheels with 305x40 BF Goodridge all-terrain tires.

Off-road readiness is clear by way of an externally-mounted roll cage with a spare tire, heavy-duty underbody protection panels, driving lights, twin-snorkels and an optional bull-bar and winch. The interior gets a makeover with bucket seats up front, individual seats at the back and an on-board fridge. To top it off, the MHX6 is finished off in a loud-yellow paint job and Manhart's signature carbon-fiber hood.