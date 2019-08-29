Enata's new 2020 carbon fiber Foiler hydrofoil power boat

Enata’s Foiler made quite a splash when it was released last year with its impressively styled blend of hybrid diesel-electric propulsion and carbon fiber construction. Now there’s a faster, much more powerful version of the eight-seat Foiler set to be shown for the first time as the Abu Dhabi International Boat Show in October.

The latest 2020 model of the Foiler Flying Yacht has swapped out the hybrid propulsion system of the 2019 model and added significantly more power in the form of two 370-hp turbocharged V8 diesel engines, for a total of 740 hp.

Guillaume_Plisson / Enata



The top speed remains 40 knots (74 km/h, 46 mph) but it gets there much quicker than last year’s boat, and will happily cruise all day at that speed, with none of the bucking, slapping and buffeting associated with traditional boats attempting to run at such speeds.

Enata's new 2020 Foiler swaps out the hybrid propulsion system of the 2019 model for two 370-hp turbocharged V8 diesel engines Guillaume_Plisson / Enata



In addition to the twin V8 marine diesel engines, Enata has conducted extensive research to further minimize the drag of the torpedoes powering the Foiler, which has led to a significant increase in speed and efficiency. The new propulsion system is reported to be exceptionally quiet.

One of the key features of the 2020 model is a new forward cockpit with a joystick controller. There’s still a traditional driving console, with its wheel and throttle, but that’s also where the captain can activate the new joystick installed by the foredeck seats.

The 2020 Foiler features a new forward cockpit with a joystick controller Guillaume_Plisson / Enata

The joystick can then be used to control the speed and direction of the Foiler: pushing forward or pulling back adjusts the speed from a standstill up to 40 knots, and tilting to either side controls the direction. The joystick can be seen being used in the image above, and the company claims the experience of sitting high in the bow of the boat and using the joystick is quite like flying.

Enata would know. Its Aerospace division designs and builds some of the world’s most advanced unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), radio-controlled planes and multicopters.

Guillaume_Plisson / Enata



The four hydrofoils lift the Foiler out of the water as it reaches 18 knots, and the much smoother ride afforded by hydrofoils offers a greatly improved passenger experience.

At the touch of a button, the hydrofoils are completely retracted so the Foiler can be used as a normal yacht, giving you the option to sail in shallow waters of just 60 cm (24 in) depth, and to dock at a pontoon or a superyacht.

The 2020 Foiler offers plenty of comfort at standstill Guillaume_Plisson / Enata

As might be expected of a luxury yacht with a base price of US$850,000, the Foiler is fully customizable and can be created just as its owner wishes. There are three basic layouts available, but the customization options are limitless.

Not surprisingly, the Foiler has been designed to fit into a superyacht tender garage, so that owners can use it as a high-speed limousine tender in addition to its duties as the ultimate day boat.

Source: Enata