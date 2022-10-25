Alte Volare e-foil tender flies forward like a seaworthy sniper bullet

One of the sleekest, sharpest boats of 2022, the Alte Volare is a new design study from the British superyacht tender specialists at Cockwells. The limousine tender relies on a combination of electric powertrain, retractable hydrofoils and a sleek fuselage-like hull for fast, efficient shuttling. Enjoy a clean, quiet, comfortable ride to the big boat while taking in the view.

Introduced as a technical study at the 2022 Monaco Yacht Show earlier this month, the Alte Volare is designed in line with Cockwells' ethos of "pushing the boundaries of the possible when it comes to fusing advanced engineering with intelligent design." We'd say they've done quite well here, creating a vessel that looks as striking as a design fantasy but realistic enough to find its way to the water.

The Alte Volare's razor-sharp bow and sleek, lightweight hull lines appear ready to slice clean through the water like a scalpel, but they won't need to thanks to the retractable foil system ready to lift the tender body over the water's surface and provide a faster, smoother ride forward. According to Cockwells' estimates, the foils can cut energy usage by up to 80 percent versus a craft without them.

The Alte Volare promises speeds up to 40 knots via its single electric drive Cockwells

The e-drive comprises a single electric motor integrated into the front foil, while the rear foils incorporate the control surfaces. The vessel can reach speeds up to 40 knots (74 km/h) while gliding smoothly over the restless waves below.

Along with its two crew members, the 38.7-foot (11.8-m) Alte Volare accommodates up to 10 guests, who board via fold-out midship steps. What appears like an open saloon aft of the cockpit is actually protected from sea and sky by a panoramic glasshouse. Port and starboard vis-a-vis sofas accommodate up to eight people, while the two luckiest guests can enjoy individual recliners that face out the full-height picture window at the stern.

Up to eight guests can sit and chat in the glass-enclosed saloon Cockwells

The wraparound design of the cockpit separates it neatly from the rest of the deck. Moving forward from the low, sleek cockpit windscreen, the five-seat bow lounge comes with a removable infill cushion to complete a sun pad.

The Alte Volare remains but a technical study for now and Cockwells' first foray into the world of hydrofoiling. The company is accepting inquiries, though, so hopefully some eager buyer will commission one and get the clean design onto the water in the not-too-distant future.

Source: Cockwells