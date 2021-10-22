Expandable solar-powered floating Aqua Pod launches in Dubai

UAE-based Aquatic Architects Design Studio (AADS), in collaboration with Innovative Marine Ventures (IMV), has recently launched the latest edition to its fleet of off-grid floating Aqua Pods. Dubbed AP EX 1, this innovative floating lounge is fully self-sufficient and boasts an expandable design and modular use of space for entertaining on the Dubai waterways.

“AP EX1 will serve as a floating lounge and restaurant, introducing an unprecedented marine lifestyle offering to Dubai’s exquisite waters,” says Aquatic Architects Design Studio. “Our mission is to introduce our new approach to urban marine developments and services with the objectives of accelerating and transforming the face of the marine realm as we know it today.”

The pod takes advantage of the Middle Eastern Sun with roof-top solar panels, which meet 100 percent of the vessel’s energy needs

The AP EX 1 floating lounge can be used for personalized events, water sports and tourism along the Dubai waterways. It can also be adapted to offer medical services, deliveries along the canal, or even act as a mobile recharge station for other marine vehicles.

The 45-sq-m (270-sq-ft) floating platform features an open interior lounge space, dining area, kitchen, bathroom facilities, small exterior deck, and a jet ski. And the floorplan can even be extended by another 11.25 sq m (121 sq ft), depending on the needs of the event organizers.

The pod takes advantage of the Middle Eastern Sun with roof-top solar panels, which meet all of the vessel’s energy needs. The aqua pod also features a reverse osmosis water purification system that provides fresh water by desalinating up to 100 liters (26.4 gal) of water daily, without the need to dispose of any brine or residue back into the waterway.

The AP EX 1 is available now for private or tourism rentals, with bookings made via the Aqua Pod mobile app.

Source: AADS via Middle East in 24

