Futuristic floating home uses its sea legs to rise above the waves

Back in 2019, we reported on the incredible US$5.5 million Arkup floating home, which features a hydraulic system that raises it above the waves. The firm has now revealed the Arkup 50, which is similar, but comes with some notable changes and starts at a much lower price.

The Arkup 50 is part of the firm's Livable Yacht series and is conceived to allow full-time off-the-grid living. It measures 50 ft (roughly 15-m) long and has a maximum floorspace of 2,218 sq ft (206 sq m), depending on options. Its exterior features large wraparound windows and it has optional folding decks that offer additional outdoor space.

Like the previous Arkup model, this floating home stands out from the crowd with its (again optional) anchoring and stabilizing tech. However, this version isn't hydraulic and instead consists of four motorized retractable pilings that raise the boat above the waterline. The idea behind it is that it provides stability for those who get seasick, but it won't work in the middle of the ocean, of course, and requires relatively shallow water since the length of the supports is 22 ft (6.7 m).

The Arkup 50 is a futuristic floating home that can raise its occupants above the waterline on motorized stilts Arkup

There's a lot of other tech installed in the Arkup 50 too, including a Starlink internet system to keep the cat memes coming wherever it's located. A desalination unit produces water and a 12-kW solar panel array is hooked up to a 75-kWh battery bank to provide power, plus there's also a 15-kW (20-hp) air-cooled diesel Genset generator. Additionally, though there is a stationary model, for those who do choose the propulsion version, a 67-kW (90-hp) inboard electric thruster and 10-kW (13-hp) bow thruster are used to move it around. Also, in a neat touch, four Arkup 50 models can be positioned together to form a kind of floating island.

The interior layout looks open and light-filled thanks to all the glazing and is also flexible. The example model shown features a main deck sporting a living room with a built-in sound system and a large TV, plus a kitchen by German designer Häcker with Miele appliances and a dining area. The bathroom includes a toilet, sink, and shower. There is also a spacious bedroom.

The Arkup 50's interior features generous glazing, helping to frame the view and fill the interior with daylight Arkup

The upper deck is shaded by the solar panel array and hosts a smaller kitchenette, hot tub for up to four people, seating areas, and another sound system. Elsewhere, the optional folding decks have an outdoor shower and removable safety railing.

The Arkup 50 starts at US$900,000, however, as mentioned, there are a lot of options with this model so the cost can rise significantly. It will soon make an appearance at the Fort Lauderdale Boat Show, which runs from Oct 30 until Nov 3.

Source: Arkup