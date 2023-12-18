© 2023 New Atlas
Former Tesla exec officially unveils R30 electric day cruiser

By Paul Ridden
December 18, 2023
The R30 electric day cruiser was officially launched in St. Petersburg, Florida, on December 16
The R30 electric day cruiser was officially launched in St. Petersburg, Florida, on December 16
The 30-ft-long R30 features a half-walkaround configuration and can accommodate up to 12 people
The R30 features 800-hp dual inboard motors and a 221-kWh battery pack, with an onboard solar canopy plus support for fast-charging
All we had to gawp at in October were a few renders, but now the company founded by the former Global Head of Manufacturing at Tesla has officially launched its R30 electric boat in St. Petersburg, Florida.

"The R30 was designed from scratch," said founder and CEO of the Blue Innovations Group, John Vo. " We threw out the playbook most boatbuilders follow because if you squint your eyes at a boat show, most boats look the same. The R in R30 stands for Revolution, we decided to offer something radically different, radically better."

The key specs of the R30 appear unchanged from the October reservations announcement, which means a length of 30 ft (9.14 m), a 10-ft beam (3 m), a half-walkaround configuration for up to 12 people, a 2.7-kW solar canopy plus a range of charging options to top up the 221-kWh battery, and dual inboard motors for up to 45 mph (39 knots).

The 30-ft-long R30 features a half-walkaround configuration and can accommodate up to 12 people
The boat is designed to offer up to 8 hours of per-charge runtime, comes with a kitchenette that includes fridge, sink and cooktop, a stern "ocean terrace" that folds down for easy access to the water, a bathroom with bidet, a configurable cabin and integrated infotainment.

Though video was recorded at the December 16 unveiling, it's not yet been posted online but we have been sent a few launch photos. The R30 is open for reservations now, where a deposit of US$1,000 will secure your place in the build queue. The final price is $300,000, and deliveries are expected to begin from Q3 2024.

Source: Blue Innovations Group

