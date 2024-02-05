Photon mini ROV is big on performing underwater tasks

Canadian firm Deep Trekker is probably best known for its Revolution, a top-of-the-line underwater ROV (remotely operated vehicle). The company is now offering a much smaller, less pricey yet still very capable model, however, called the Photon.

Designed primarily for tasks such as underwater surveying and inspection, the Photon measures just 481 mm long by 333 mm wide by 228 mm high (18.9 by 13.1 by 9 in).

It's compact enough to fit inside a single included Pelican case along with a swappable lithium battery, waterproof joystick controller, and 150-meter (492-ft) communications tether for linking the submersible to its surface-located operator. One battery-charge should reportedly be good for up to two hours of usage.

The Photon can be equipped with an optional robotic grabber arm, along with other tools Deep Trekker

Constructed out of anodized aluminum, stainless steel, carbon fiber and buoyancy foam, the ROV itself weighs 11.6 kg (25.6 lb) when out of the water. It can descend to a maximum depth of 120 m (394 ft), and utilizes six magnetically coupled vectored thrusters to move in any direction while submerged – its top forward speed is about 2.5 knots (4.6 km/h or 2.9 mph).

Video is captured by an integrated remotely tilt-able 4K camera, which is assisted by LED spotlights along with image-dewarping, clarity-enhancing, underwater-color-correcting software. The operator views a real-time feed of that video via the remote's 7-inch sunlight-readable screen.

The Photon comes with a controller, communications tether and custom wheeled Pelican case Deep Trekker

Should you be interested, a Base package consisting of a Photon ROV and the described gear can be ordered now via the Deep Trekker website for US$12,000. Buyers willing to pay a bit more can opt for a Nav package that includes a tool skid, robotic grabber arm, 300-m (984-ft) tether, and an enhanced positioning system.

You can see the Photon in action, in the video below.

Photon Micro-ROV

Source: Deep Trekker

