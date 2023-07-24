Electric jet tender launched to leave petrol models in its wake

Slovenia-based EJET started working on an electric jet tender that would outperform its petrol-fueled competitors back in 2016, and after numerous tweaks and extensive testing "the world's first high-performance electric jet tender" has now been revealed.

"From the very beginning, our objective was clear: to create a jet tender that could not only rival traditional petrol-powered competitors, but surpass them," said CEO Žiga Jarc. "We honed in on achieving faster performance, extended battery life, and I'm proud to say we have accomplished it. We have delivered a well-balanced vessel with exceptional performance capabilities, while adhering to rigorous safety standards."

The electric superyacht tender sports a 60-kW electric motor that drives the low-maintenance jet propulsion system, which is reported to make top speeds of up to 35 knots (40 mph) possible. In addition to short hops to shore from the main vessel, a ski hook has been included to facilitate sporting activities such as wakeboarding or waterskiing.

Top speed is 35 knots, and the battery is reported good for up to 40 nautical miles per charge EJET

Owners can get the things started with a contactless RFID key and have three drive modes to choose from, controlled via the 7-inch touch display with integrated GPS at the helm. A hydraulic steering system is said to offer "smooth navigation and seamless steering," while an actuator system operating the reverse bucket makes for a rapid stop where needed.

The 46.2-kWh battery is reckoned good for up to 40 nautical miles (74 km) per 8-hour standard recharge, or 4 hours fast-charging. And EJET is already eyeing more sustainable charging options.

"We aim to collaborate with yacht manufacturers who share our vision for a cleaner and more sustainable yachting industry," said Jarc. "One possible solution that we highly appreciate is the integration of solar panels into the yacht's design, enabling the use of clean and renewable energy to power the yacht and charge the tender."

The company says that the optimized hull has been designed for comfortable motoring even during turbulent conditions. The 4X is 3.95 m (13 ft) in length, which makes it about the same as the less powerful Tender 400 from Silent Yachts, and has a 1.76-m (5.7-ft) beam. Fully loaded, its draft is 0.35 m (1.15 ft), which is claimed to make "beach landings and exploration of hard-to-reach areas much easier."

The electric 4X tender has a draft of 0.35 m when fully loaded EJET

Elsewhere, the company has opted for a sustainable alternative to teak called Permateek, there's water-resistant upholstery, the e-tender comes with LED navigation lighting for after-dark ease, and underwater lights can be optioned in for a dip in the drink at night. Also available as an extra is a Garmin Fusion marine sound system.

Pricing for the 4X tender starts around €100,000 (about US$110,800), depending on configuration. Jarc told us that the manufacture of 10 units will be complete by year end, and EJET plans to triple production during 2024.

A 9X model is also in the works, which will feature a 270-kW motor for the same top speed as the 4X, paired with a 159-kWh or 223-kWh battery pack for up to 50 nautical miles of per-charge range. It will also be offered with a hydraulic stern platform, and come with or without a rigid T-top. This 9-m-long flavor is set to make its debut next year, pricing is yet to be revealed.

Source: EJET