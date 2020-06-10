Iguana amphibious cabriolet limousine carries 12 over land and water

Since 2011, French company Iguana Yachts has built some of the most interesting amphibious boats in the world – sleek, modern vessels that rely on patented retractable treads to masterfully negotiate rocky, muddy or sandy coastlines on the way to the water. This month, Iguana announced the Day Limo as the latest member of its lineup. The 12-passenger limousine shuttles the crowds over land and sea, to and from superyachts, protecting them with a fully retractable clamshell canopy.

The Day Limo follows the 30-foot (9.2-m) Commuter that Iguana added to its lineup in 2018. Similar in spirit, that seven-seat limousine launched with a single-panel retractable hard roof to protect passengers during inclement weather and provide open-air thrills in nicer weather.

The new Iguana Day Limo uses an innovative two-side canopy to protect passengers from weather Iguana Yachts

Measuring the same 30 feet as the Commuter, the Day Limo accommodates an extra five passengers by using a vis-a-vis sofa layout instead of individual front-facing seats. Behind each sofa, a canopy deploys overhead to create partial coverage, further expanding and meeting in the middle to create a full enclosure whenever necessary. This enclosure protects not only from precipitation overhead but from splashing and spraying over the sides. It seems a fitting solution for shuttling guests to and from a party, wedding or other formal event on a superyacht, keeping them dry, neat and comfortable during the ride.

The fully deployed canopy provides a full enclosure Iguana Yachts

Another advantage of the fully retractable dual-canopy roof system is that it drops the minimum boat height down to 5.7 feet (1.75 m) for storage so that the Day Limo can fit into even compact superyacht garages.

The Day Limo includes under-sofa storage drawers for shoes and smaller belongings and a foredeck luggage area to hold up to six suitcases. A console drinks refrigerator chills beverages.

The Day Limo includes two sofas with under-bench storage Iguana Yachts

Iguana says the Day Limo can be powered by diesel, gas or electric engines between 300- and 600-hp. The boat is capable of a land speed of 4.3 mph (7 km/h) and water speed of 40 knots (74 km/h).

Iguana has not published a Day Limo price, but given it wears the only "price on request" designation in a range of vessels that start between €231,000 and €598,000 (approx. US$262,000 and $678,000), we're sure it's a pretty penny. We'll take a closer look when Iguana releases more details and live photos.

In the meantime, here's a quick video of a different Iguana seamlessly making the trip from driveway to open-water foil-boarding.

Embarking in minutes. Giving owners the freedom of the ocean.

Source: Iguana

