© 2022 New Atlas
Marine

Iguana flies above the waves with first electric amphibious foiling boat

By Paul Ridden
September 26, 2022
Iguana flies above the waves with first electric amphibious foiling boat
The Iguana Foiler can serve as a semi-planing electric boat, fly above the waves courtesy of folding hydrofoils and roll up the beach on retractable caterpillar tracks
The Iguana Foiler can serve as a semi-planing electric boat, fly above the waves courtesy of folding hydrofoils and roll up the beach on retractable caterpillar tracks
View 5 Images
The Iguana Foiler can serve as a semi-planing electric boat, fly above the waves courtesy of folding hydrofoils and roll up the beach on retractable caterpillar tracks
1/5
The Iguana Foiler can serve as a semi-planing electric boat, fly above the waves courtesy of folding hydrofoils and roll up the beach on retractable caterpillar tracks
With the Evoy electric outboard and surface-piercing foils raised, and the caterpillar tracks deployed, the Iguana Foiler can rumble on land at up to 4 mph
2/5
With the Evoy electric outboard and surface-piercing foils raised, and the caterpillar tracks deployed, the Iguana Foiler can rumble on land at up to 4 mph
The Foiler's console benefits from a wrap-around windshield, and comes with a bow-rider deck with seating for two
3/5
The Foiler's console benefits from a wrap-around windshield, and comes with a bow-rider deck with seating for two
The Foiler comes with a 300-hp electric outboard with T-foil developed in partnership with Evoy
4/5
The Foiler comes with a 300-hp electric outboard with T-foil developed in partnership with Evoy
When on the water, the Foiler's caterpillar tracks are drawn up inside the hull
5/5
When on the water, the Foiler's caterpillar tracks are drawn up inside the hull
View gallery - 5 images

We've been following the developments of amphibious craft from France's Iguana Yachts for over a decade – from tenders to taxis to sprinters, all rolling to the water's edge on retractable caterpillar tracks. Now the company is looking to fly above the waves as well, with the launch of the Iguana Foiler.

We're no stranger to foiling electric boats of course, but one that can rumble down the beach or lakeside on motorized treads adds even more versatility to the energy efficient formula.

Amphibious boats in general are reckoned easier to manage and operate since owners don't need expensive heavy infrastructure like ports or docks, and as they don't spend all of their lives on the water, they should also be easier to maintain and clean.

Responding to customer demand for an electric Iguana, the company unveiled the world's first amphibious electric foiling boat during the Cannes Yachting Festival earlier this month.

When on the water, the Foiler's caterpillar tracks are drawn up inside the hull
When on the water, the Foiler's caterpillar tracks are drawn up inside the hull

Iguana has leaned on long-time associates Fritsch and Durisotti for the overall aesthetics of the eight-person luxury e-boat, including an all-around windshield above the console and plush seating in the bow.

The company has worked with industry experts Caponnetto-Hueber on the patented surface-piercing foil design for the promise of a safe and stable ride, plus the ability to fold up the L-shaped front foils when maneuvering in harbors or out in very choppy conditions.

With the Evoy electric outboard and surface-piercing foils raised, and the caterpillar tracks deployed, the Iguana Foiler can rumble on land at up to 4 mph
With the Evoy electric outboard and surface-piercing foils raised, and the caterpillar tracks deployed, the Iguana Foiler can rumble on land at up to 4 mph

For the 10-m-long (~33 ft) Foiler's outboard, Norway's Evoy was tapped for a 300-hp (~220-kW) motor fitted with a T-foil for up to 30 knots on the water, with the 120-kWh Li-ion battery packs reported good for a per-charge range of up to 50 miles (80+ km) at a cruising speed of 22 knots.

While the boat is out on the water, the caterpillar tracks are drawn up into the hull for minimal impact on performance, but the landing gear can be deployed in just eight seconds to drive the Foiler onto the beach to crawl along at up to 4 mph (6.5 km/h).

Pricing has not been revealed at this point, but Iguana is currently accepting direct enquiries from potential customers.

Source: Iguana Yachts

View gallery - 5 images

Tags

MarineHydrofoilElectric BoatsAmphibiousIguana
No comments
Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!