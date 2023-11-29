Jet Capsule unveils 2024 Super Sport carbon fiber "mini yacht"

We've covered a few of Italian designer Pierpaolo Lazzarini's Jet Capsule compact motorboats since they hit the market back in 2013. The most recent version, which is set to be released in 2024, is dubbed the Jet Capsule Super Sport (Jet Capsule SS), which combines a sleek design with the ability to transition between jet-drive sprints and full electric docking at the touch of a button.

The new Jet Capsule SS measures 8 m (26.25 ft) in length and is built with a carbon-fiber shell produced by vacuum-infusion molding. Its overall weight has been notably reduced by 500 kg compared to previous models, resulting in a total weight of 3,200 kg (7,055 lb). This reduction in weight improves both the motorboat's maneuverability and environmental footprint, all the while offering users optimal performance on the water.

The Jet Capsule SS comes equipped with a 640-hp gas engine for jet-drive propulsion to a top speed of 38 knots (43.7 mph/70.3 km/h). The boat is also reported capable of a sprint to 32 knots in just 12 seconds. That engine can be optioned from 570 to 850 hp to suit customer preferences. And the futuristic-looking watercraft also features a full electric docking system, which allows it to transition to electric-only mode during low-speed cruising and docking.

Looking beyond its performance capabilities, the compact and stylish motorboat comes with a range of features that have been designed to enhance its overall enjoyment and appeal. The interior of the Jet Capsule SS is designed to accommodate various layouts, including a dining area, beds and toilet, and provides seating for up to 10 passengers.

The boat's wide rear makes boarding and disembarking a seamless process and can be modified to include a sliding door. A rear ladder provides easy access to the rooftop, complete with a sunbed lounge. This feature, also seen on past editions, gives passengers the perfect excuse to relax in the sun, while taking in the uninterrupted views across the water.

Designed for adventure, the Jet Capsule Super Sport 2024 is an attractive solution for eco-conscious travelers and consumers. Pricing hasn't been revealed as yet, but AutoEvolution reports that build times are expected to run from 6 to 18 moths, with construction taking place in Italy. You can see the compact boat in action in the video below.

Jet Capsule SS (Supersport)

Source: Jet Capsule/Lazzarini Design