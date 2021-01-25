© 2021 New Atlas
Narke's latest electric PWC has room for three

By Paul Ridden
January 25, 2021
Back in 2018, Hungary's Narke revealed what it called the world's first electric personal watercraft designed for proper series production – the GT45. Now the company has announced its latest model, with a more powerful electric drive and room for three.

The Narke development team has actually been working on bringing its Electrojet to market since 2014, and launched the GT45 at the 2018 Cannes Yachting Festival in France. The first generation model reportedly sold out pretty quickly, and work began on a more spacious, more powerful version.

The new GT95 Electrojet was recently unveiled at a private event in Lake Balaton in Hungary, and will make its show debut at Top Marques Monaco in September.

The three-seater personal watercraft measures 4.02 x 1.2 x 1.1 m (13.18 x 3.9 x 3.6 ft) and benefits from a carbon-fiber-reinforced composite body for an "ultra sleek and sophisticated look." It rocks a large swim platform and has front and rear anchor points.

The "95" in the name refers to the output, which gets a bump over the previous model to 95 (sea)horses (71 kW), with three power modes available – eco, cruise and sport. Top speed is reckoned to be 70 km/h (44 mph), and water babies are promised up to two hours of zero local emission fun per charge of the Li-ion battery, depending on how it's used.

Charging time is six hours over a household (230-V) connection, though the Electrojet does have a built-in fast charger that can reduce that to 1.5 hours. And there's a 7-inch sunlight-readable smart display in front of the pilot, which shows charge level, distance traveled and distance from the port, water temperature, incoming call alerts, and more.

The standard GT95 in white or red is priced at €39,000 (about US$47k), but options like a different color palette, wireless MOB (Man OverBoard) system, smartphone connectivity and a trailer to hitch to the back of your electric truck could add thousands to that figure. The video below has more.

NARKE GT95 A new generation is born

Source: Narke

