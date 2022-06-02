Zaha Hadid Architects' catamaran offers sleek solar-powered luxury

Zaha Hadid Architects (ZHA) has turned its considerable design expertise to the exclusive world of luxury yachts, with a new catamaran concept for Italian shipbuilder Rossinavi. Named the Oneiric, it's hailed as the shipyard's green technology flagship and could run fully from solar power on shorter daytrips.

Assuming it actually goes ahead, the Oneiric will have a total length of 44 m (144 ft) and will be built primarily from aluminum. Its overall form is a far cry from the wild superyacht designs conceived by ZHA years ago, and instead offers tasteful fluid lines that subtly echo the firm's recent architectural output.

It will boast ample lounging space, multiple interior and outdoor dining areas, easy access to the sea for swimming, plus a mini cinema, a large master cabin, four guest cabins, and a like number of crew cabins. The master cabin itself will boast an ensuite bathroom and a 180-degree view, while the main saloon will be spacious and furnished with high-end custom lightweight furniture.

Technical details are still lacking at this early stage but we do know that the catamaran will usually be powered by an unspecified form of electric propulsion, with some kind of standard gas-guzzling motor as a backup. When operating in fully electric mode, coupled with Rossinavi's so-called Zero Noise technology, it promises to be very quiet in operation.

The Oneiric's interior will be furnished with custom lightweight furniture Zaha Hadid Architects

Additionally, the Oneiric's solar power tech sounds genuinely impressive – though again ZHA doesn't expand on its solar panel or battery capacity.

"Three levels of solar panels are seamlessly integrated into the design to charge a highly efficient battery pack," explained ZHA. "An artificial-intelligence-driven control center monitors energy consumption and battery status, as well as observes environmental impact to advise on the most sustainable navigation.

"On a day trip, Oneiric can cruise up to 100 percent of the time in full-electric mode with zero emissions. On transatlantic crossings, the yacht can cruise in full-electric mode up to 70 percent of the time, saving approximately 40 tonnes [44.8 US tons] of CO2 compared to a conventional vessel. The solar panels, continually charging the battery pack during daylight hours, are also designed for the periods when the yacht is not in use and, when moored, it can power a family villa on land."

The Oneiric's master cabin will offer superb views and will receive natural light with skylights Zaha Hadid Architects

While the Oneiric remains a concept at present, we'd guess Rossinavi would be happy to make it a reality if someone with deep pockets asks. We've no word on the expected cost, but a luxury catamaran designed by ZHA is not going to be cheap.

Source: Zaha Hadid Architects