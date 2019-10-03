© 2019 New Atlas
Sanlorenzo presents award-winning 28-meter yacht

By Bridget Borgobello
October 03, 2019
Italian shipping yard Sanlorenzo has recently revealed its new entry-level SD96 28 meter, two-deck yacht
Italian shipping yard Sanlorenzo has recently revealed its new entry-level SD96 28 meter, two-deck yacht
Italian shipping yard Sanlorenzo has recently revealed its new entry-level SD96 28-meter (91.86-ft), two-deck yacht. Designed by Zuccon International Project, with interior design by renowned designer Patricia Urquiola, the end result is an elegant watercraft with a strong focus on flexibility and versatile use of space.

"The interior of this 28 meter model was entrusted to Patricia Urquiola, one of the most sought-after women in global design, thanks to her ability to combine beauty and comfort," says Sanlorenzo shipyard. "The collaboration between Patricia Urquiola is also a historic milestone for the nautical world – this is the first time Urquiolo has worked in the world of yachts and will add a special feminine touch to the interior, something that has previously been missing from Sanlorenzo yachts."

SD96 is the smallest yacht of the SD range and is powered by twin MTU 10V 2000M86 engines, with a top speed of 20 knots and a cruising speed of 15 knots. The modest yacht can accommodate 10 guests with its elegant guest cabins and a stand-out master suite with surround views. The yacht also features additional staff quarters, accommodating a small crew of five, located on the lower deck.

The yacht's pivotal skylounge has been specifically designed for flexibility and is furnished with modular furniture, allowing the space to be transformed into a living room, dining area or cinema. Additional interior design features include: oak paneled walls; timber flooring; soft grey and natural timber furnishings; central staircase encased in a travertine shell; and the inclusion of sliding wall panels that allow rooms to open up to the outdoor decks or be closed off completely.

"In addition to the flowing spaces and distinctive style which combines minimalist approach effortlessly, this Sanlorenzo SD96 is also a well thought out yacht that, like all Sanlorenzo designs, redefines the concept of space on board," says Sanlorenzo. "It is sure to be a highly sought after addition to the Sanlorenzo range."

The Sanlorenzo SD96 was awarded with "Best Layout Trophy" at the World Yachts Trophies 2019 and was first unveiled at the Cannes Yachting Festival last month.

Source: Sanlorenzo

