Dazzling aluminum electric boat powers to speeds of 70 knots

Bringing together power, speed and head-turning aesthetics, Denmark's Sarvo Marine has created the Sarvo 37. The shimmering aluminum-hulled day cruiser comes powered by four figures worth of pure-electric horsepower, boasting a hypercar-inspired power-to-weight ratio. When pushed to the max, it hits 70 knots, zipping across the water like a shiny metal projectile. Dial it back, and the 37 can travel up to 100 nautical miles, recharging in as little as an hour before doing it all over again.

Look quickly at the 37-foot (11.3-m) Sarvo 37, and you might barely see it, owing to the sun reflecting off the aluminum hull. Shade your eyes, though, and you'll see a sleek vessel that masterfully walks the tightrope between Scandinavian minimalism and vibrant individualism. The specially developed hull aluminum uses 60 percent recycled aluminum content and is designed for low-maintenance, corrosion-free performance, offering more strength than a fiberglass hull without the upkeep, according to Sarvo.

In order to get the best mileage out of the 350-kWh battery pack, Sarvo sculpts the aluminum into a three-stage hull with a razor-like V-shaped bow inspired by vintage Danish mine sweepers. The sharp prow cuts through choppy waters at low speeds, while the flattened stern allows for smooth planing at higher speeds.

Sarvo's hull is shaped to provide a mix of stable, dependable handling in choppy waters and smooth, fast speeds in calmer seas Sarvo Marine

The 10,540-lb (4,780-kg) Sarvo 37's electric powertrain was architected by Sarvo CTO Jonas Voss, former electric propulsion chief at Koenigsegg Automotive, a company that knows a little bit about maximizing power-to-weight ratios. Voss' experience with optimizing electric propulsion tech for some of the world's highest-performing cars also pays off on the water, where he pairs the 350-kWh battery with a light, compact electric drive that features a partially submerged propeller positioned to increase speed and acceleration. The careful placement of the battery pack and all its weight helps to improve on-water balance and handling.

The 37's electric motor puts out up to 1,280 hp to get the boat moving forward at speeds up to 70 knots (80 mph or 130 km/h). When the captain pulls back and drives at a more modest 10 to 20 knots (12 to 23 mph, or 18.5 to 37 km/h), the Sarvo 37 can travel between 70 and 100 nautical miles (81 and 115 miles or 130 and 185 km), depending upon water conditions. An emergency auxiliary battery pack can be hooked up manually to get the Sarvo 37 back to the marina, should the primary battery be at risk of full drain.

The one-hour recharging time requires a 350-kWh Nerve Smart charging system. Lower-output chargers will require longer hookups ranging from 5.5 hours at a 60-kW charger, to 15 hours at a 400-V shore power hookup, to 47 hours at a 230-V outlet.

The Sarvo 37 wears an intriguing contrast of cold aluminum and warm synthetic wood Sarvo Marine

The icy coolness of the Sarvo 37's aluminum hull is tempered by the radiant warmth of synthetic wood decking. Sarvo chooses a synthetic over real wood to maintain consistency with the boat's eco-friendly design, saying that its plastic blend features 80 percent recycled content, including plastic removed from the ocean. Buyers can choose from various teak shades, and the decking comes paired with weather-resistant imitation leather upholstery on the wraparound sofa and captain chairs. The deck lounge area also includes an under-seat drinks cooler and a separate champagne cooler.

Below deck, the cabin plays host to a custom twin bed with a built-in bedside induction charger for mobile devices. The vessel lacks space for a full galley, but it does have a coffee station and a toilet room. The cabin's brushed aluminum walls, smoked oak panels and imitation leather upholstery mirror the deck outside.

Sarvo 37 cabin Sarvo Marine

We contacted Sarvo for pricing information, and it quickly responded to let us know it is not releasing a price publicly at this time, but it promises the boat will be properly expensive ... as you'd expect from any 1,300-hp all-electric aluminum-hulled cruiser. Construction on the first boat is underway, and plans call for completion by May.

Source: Sarvo Marine

