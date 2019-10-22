Scubajet Pro is set to take divers deeper for longer

Although we've seen a number of personal underwater propulsion devices in recent years, the Austrian-designed Scubajet was one of the first. Its designers have now announced a Pro model, that reportedly dives deeper, runs longer, and features a dual-hand controller.

The original Scubajet is simply a torpedo-shaped device with an internal electric jet-drive motor. Mounted on a scuba tank and remotely controlled, it gives users a power boost as they swim underwater. It can also be mounted on the underside of human-powered watercraft such as stand-up paddleboards, giving them some extra zing.

Among other things, one of the Scubajet Pro's new features is an all-aluminum jet-drive system. The resulting extra thrust and robustness is claimed to increase the maximum dive depth by 50 percent, allowing the device and its user to (theoretically) descend down to 60 meters (196 ft).

The Scubajet Pro generates 20 kg (44 lb) of thrust, taking users up to a top speed of 11 km/h (7 mph) Scubajet

Additionally, a new-and-improved lithium-ion battery pack is said to significantly boost runtime. The Pro 200 model can reportedly go for up to two hours, while the higher-capacity Pro 400 can manage four.

The new Scubajet also comes with a device known as the Dive Controller PRO Dual Hand. This attaches to the Pro's body, allowing users to hold onto and control the thing via a firm two-handed grip. An integrated 2.4-inch LED display provides them with data such as depth, remaining battery life, power-output level, and water temperature.

If you're interested in pre-ordering a Scubajet Pro, you can do so via the link below. During the current discount period (which lasts until the end of the month), prices range from €1,577 to €2,195 (about US$1,757 to $2,446) – figures vary depending on the selected battery type, and whether or not buyers opt for a built-in LED spotlight.

Source: Scubajet