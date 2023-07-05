Foiling electric Bubble begins commercial service in France

Back in 2019, SeaBubbles debuted a foiling electric water taxi in Miami. Following successful certification, the company has now announced the first commercial service of the Bubble in France in collaboration with the Grand Annecy.

The commercial operation is part of a sustainable transport project operating near the picturesque Lake Annecy in the south east of France. This includes an electric shuttle service, free seasonal buses and self-service bicycles, with the SeaBubble now joining the mix for the next couple of months.

The 5 x 2.5-m (16.4 x 8.2-ft) battery-electric water taxi can carry up to four passengers per trip, who sit face to face inside the automotive-inspired Bubble. The cabin can remain closed, or the mid-roof lifts up in two sections and the side windows open to soak in the surroundings.

Initially, the hull cuts through the water like a normal boat, but once it passes 7 knots (8 mph) it rises out of the water on hydrofoils in just a few seconds and motors towards a cruising speed of 13 knots (15 mph) for the promise of "an exhilarating journey as they glide smoothly across the water." An onboard computer receives data from various sensors and instructs actuators to automatically adjust for roll, pitch and yaw.

The Bubble rises above the water at 7 knots and can cruise at 13 knots, with an onboard control system auto-stabilizing the electric water taxi as it motors along SeaBubbles

The service will aim to provide eight trips per day for the two-month trial period, and it's estimated that the sustainable transport initiative could result in CO2 emissions savings of up to 100 tons.

"We are proud of the trust placed in us by the Grand Annecy urban community to set up the pilot line," said Virginie Seurat, SeaBubbles CEO. "With this new eco-friendly, zero-carbon shuttle service, we intend to offer users of the line and residents of the conurbation not only a different relationship with the privileged natural setting of Lake Annecy, but also future options for easing traffic congestion on the shores of the lake."

The company also offers its foiling water taxi in hydrogen fuel cell configurations, as well as a model that can accommodate between eight and 12 passengers.

Source: SeaBubbles