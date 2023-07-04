SealVans amphibious caravans are equally at home on land or water

Turkish startup SealVans has launched two innovative amphibious caravan models that combine the features of a boat and a traditional caravan. After successfully creating a series of prototypes last year, the company is now releasing its camper-boat versions onto the European market. Known as the Seal 4.20m and Seal 7.50m, these amphibious vehicles are a unique solution for adventurous families who want to explore both land and sea without the hassle of switching between different modes of transportation.

The SealVans amphibious caravan can function as a traditional land-based caravan or a fully functional boat, depending on the intended use. Unlike other amphibious vehicles, SealVans transition between land and water without the need for additional modifications or complex procedures.

"When designing Sealvans, one of our main focal points was to provide ease of transportation both on land and in water," the company states. "With Sealvans you will feel the comfort of your home with you. It is a luxury boat caravan designed to meet all your basic needs."

The primary distinction between the two versions lies in their dimensions and finishes, which are dependent on the size. The Seal 4.20m (13.8 ft) is a compact version, weighing under 750 kg (1,653.5 lb). It's specifically designed to serve as "your other suitcase" for shorter trips. Due to its smaller size, it's ideal for up to two adults and depending on locals laws, may not require any special permits for use on the water.

Alternatively, the Seal 7.50m (24.6 ft) is intended as a family holiday vehicle, as it accommodates up to three adults or a family of two adults and two small children. It resembles a conventional double-axle caravan on land, but its contemporary aesthetic becomes apparent with the inclusion of a panoramic windscreen and roof.

This version transforms into a boat-like vessel on the water, offering a unique experience for its occupants. The amphibious caravan is equipped with a functional kitchen, a compact bathroom with a shower, and comfortable seating, including a main bed and an optional extra bed for flexibility. It has a maximum permitted weight of 3,000 kg (6,614 lb), and an internal height of 2 meters (6.6 ft).

The interior lounge converts into the main sleeping quarters SealVans

The Seal 7.50m is powered by either a 50 HP Honda outboard motor or an electric propulsion system, providing options to suit individual preferences, with a maximum speed of 13 knots. Complete specifications for both models can be found on the company website.

Source: SealVans

