U-Boat Worx releases pics of Nautilus submersible superyacht's interior

Last year we first heard about the Nautilus, a planned US$25 million submersible superyacht designed by Germany's U-Boat Worx. The company has now provided the first images and descriptions of the vessel's interior, which looks like it would do Jules Vern proud.

To update our previous coverage, the 123-ft (37.5-m), 1,250-ton (1,134-tonne) Nautilus will serve as both a surface-going yacht and a luxury submarine. It will transition between its two modes on the go, while out at sea.

The vessel will be capable of carrying 10 passengers and seven crew members, with a diesel-electric powertrain delivering a cruising speed of 9 knots (17 km/h) and a range of up to 3,200 nautical miles (5,926 km) when traveling on the surface.

Once submerged, it will be able to cruise at 3 knots (6 km/h) at a maximum depth of 150 m (492 ft) for up to 12 hours at a time, with a range of 100 nautical miles (185 km).

The 123-ft (37.5-m), 1,250-ton (1,134-tonne) Nautilus will serve as both a surface-going yacht and a luxury submarine U-Boat Worx

Created in partnership with German yacht design firm Officina Armare, the newly revealed interior of the Nautilus will include a "stunning" master cabin with a private ensuite bathroom that has a walk-in closet. There will also be four guest rooms featuring a bed placed directly in front of an underwater window, a work desk with a designer chair, a designer rug on the floor, a wardrobe, plus a bathroom with a shower.

In the central saloon, passengers will be able to socialize and watch movies on a large flat-screen TV with a surround sound system – or better yet, they could peer out at the undersea world through more windows. For really serious fish-viewing, though, guests can head to the panoramic Mezzanine Observation Lounge.

Mezzanine Observation Lounge U-Boat Worx

Other interior features include a fully stocked bar, a spiral staircase between levels, plus a gym equipped with a treadmill, stationary bike and weights. It should be noted that all of the underwater windows will remain submerged even when the vessel is at the surface.

Of course, with all of that being said, deep-pocketed buyers will most definitely be able to specify whatever features they want added or changed.

Source: U-Boat Worx

