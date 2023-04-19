© 2023 New Atlas
Marine

U-Boat Worx releases pics of Nautilus submersible superyacht's interior

By Ben Coxworth
April 19, 2023
U-Boat Worx releases pics of Nautilus submersible superyacht's interior
The Nautilus' main deck lounge
The Nautilus' main deck lounge
View 17 Images
Bar area
1/17
Bar area
Bowdeck lounge
2/17
Bowdeck lounge
Dining room
3/17
Dining room
Guest bathroom
4/17
Guest bathroom
Guest cabin
5/17
Guest cabin
Guest cabin
6/17
Guest cabin
Gym area
7/17
Gym area
The Nautilus' main deck lounge
8/17
The Nautilus' main deck lounge
Master bathroom
9/17
Master bathroom
Master bedroom
10/17
Master bedroom
Mezzanine Observation Lounge
11/17
Mezzanine Observation Lounge
Mezzanine Observation Lounge
12/17
Mezzanine Observation Lounge
The 123-ft (37.5-m), 1,250-ton (1,134-tonne) Nautilus will serve as both a surface-going yacht and a luxury submarine
13/17
The 123-ft (37.5-m), 1,250-ton (1,134-tonne) Nautilus will serve as both a surface-going yacht and a luxury submarine
A cut-away view of the Nautilus
14/17
A cut-away view of the Nautilus
Spiral staircase with an LED-screen view of the seabed
15/17
Spiral staircase with an LED-screen view of the seabed
A diesel-electric powertrain will deliver cruising speeds of 9 knots (17 km/h) and a range of up to 3,200 nautical miles (5,926 km) when traveling on the surface
16/17
A diesel-electric powertrain will deliver cruising speeds of 9 knots (17 km/h) and a range of up to 3,200 nautical miles (5,926 km) when traveling on the surface
Once submerged, the Nautilus will be able to cruise at 3 knots (6 km/h) at a maximum depth of 150 m (492 ft) for up to 12 hours at a time
17/17
Once submerged, the Nautilus will be able to cruise at 3 knots (6 km/h) at a maximum depth of 150 m (492 ft) for up to 12 hours at a time
View gallery - 17 images

Last year we first heard about the Nautilus, a planned US$25 million submersible superyacht designed by Germany's U-Boat Worx. The company has now provided the first images and descriptions of the vessel's interior, which looks like it would do Jules Vern proud.

To update our previous coverage, the 123-ft (37.5-m), 1,250-ton (1,134-tonne) Nautilus will serve as both a surface-going yacht and a luxury submarine. It will transition between its two modes on the go, while out at sea.

The vessel will be capable of carrying 10 passengers and seven crew members, with a diesel-electric powertrain delivering a cruising speed of 9 knots (17 km/h) and a range of up to 3,200 nautical miles (5,926 km) when traveling on the surface.

Once submerged, it will be able to cruise at 3 knots (6 km/h) at a maximum depth of 150 m (492 ft) for up to 12 hours at a time, with a range of 100 nautical miles (185 km).

The 123-ft (37.5-m), 1,250-ton (1,134-tonne) Nautilus will serve as both a surface-going yacht and a luxury submarine
The 123-ft (37.5-m), 1,250-ton (1,134-tonne) Nautilus will serve as both a surface-going yacht and a luxury submarine

Created in partnership with German yacht design firm Officina Armare, the newly revealed interior of the Nautilus will include a "stunning" master cabin with a private ensuite bathroom that has a walk-in closet. There will also be four guest rooms featuring a bed placed directly in front of an underwater window, a work desk with a designer chair, a designer rug on the floor, a wardrobe, plus a bathroom with a shower.

In the central saloon, passengers will be able to socialize and watch movies on a large flat-screen TV with a surround sound system – or better yet, they could peer out at the undersea world through more windows. For really serious fish-viewing, though, guests can head to the panoramic Mezzanine Observation Lounge.

Mezzanine Observation Lounge
Mezzanine Observation Lounge

Other interior features include a fully stocked bar, a spiral staircase between levels, plus a gym equipped with a treadmill, stationary bike and weights. It should be noted that all of the underwater windows will remain submerged even when the vessel is at the surface.

Of course, with all of that being said, deep-pocketed buyers will most definitely be able to specify whatever features they want added or changed.

Source: U-Boat Worx

View gallery - 17 images

Tags

MarineU-Boat WorxSuperyachtSubmarineLuxury
No comments
Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!