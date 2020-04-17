© 2020 New Atlas
U-Boat Worx launches lightest submersible ever built

By Paul Ridden
April 17, 2020
Pilot and passenger enter via a hatch at the top
The stern is reminiscent of automotive design and is home to the Nemo's thrusters
Pilot and passenger enter via a hatch at the top
The transparent window offers unobstructed views of the marine environment
The standard build comes with four spots and one floodlight, though more lights can be optioned in
The Nemo's thrusters manage a top underwater speed of 3 knots
The Nemo has a single lifting point for ease of deployment
A remote controller allows for the occupant-free positioning offshore or at sea
At 2,500 kg, the Nemo is reckoned light enough to be towed by car on a trailer
The Nemo is piloted using a handheld controller, which can be handed to the passenger for supervised operation
The Nemo can be placed on any flat surface before deployment and takes up less space than two jet-skis
Dutch submersible maker U-Boat Worx has pumped out a number of underwater explorers since launching in 2005, and has now unveiled what's claimed to be the lightest manned submersible ever built. The Nemo can be towed on a trailer by car for launch from shore, or hauled onto a yacht for underwater fun at sea.

The Nemo two-person submersible follows on from the company's Super Yacht Sub series and C-Researcher Series. It tips the scales at 2,500 kg (5,510 lb) and is just 155 cm (61 in) tall. It can be placed on any flat surface without needing a cradle or davit, takes up less space than a couple of jet-skis, and has a single lifting point for deployment.

The craft can travel up to 3 kt (3.45 mph) underwater, is rated to dive down to 100 m (330 ft), and pilot and passenger can look forward to up to eight hours of operational autonomy. Occupants enter via a top hatch and are greeted by a stylish mix of comfort and functionality inside the two-person transparent bubble, which offers great front and side views.

Though a certified pilot will need to be present, the Manta controller does allow for supervised control by the passenger if desired, and comes with pilot assist features such as auto-heading and auto-depth. The vessel can also be navigated away from the yacht or shoreline remotely using the Marlin controller.

The Nemo sub is priced at €975,000 (about US$1.06 million), and production will begin when "market demand has been met." The standard vessel comes with aircon inside, wireless underwater comms, one floodlight and four spots. Optional additions include more lights, sonar, a manipulator arm and navigation package.

U-Boat Worx offers a 12-day training course at its Sub Center Curaçao facility for each purchase, where owners will learn everything needed for operation.

Source: U-Boat Worx

