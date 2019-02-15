To get a closer look at what's going on down there, geologists study how seismic waves from huge earthquakes travel through and bounce off different materials. The biggest quakes can actually be strong enough to send those shockwaves rippling all the way through the core to the other side of the planet, and back again. So the team looked at data from the second-biggest deep earthquake on record – a magnitude 8.2 event that struck Bolivia in 1994.