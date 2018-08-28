If you ever wanted to stick a square peg in a round hole, it may soon be easier than you think. Researchers at the University of Colorado (CU) Boulder are working on a new material that responds to light and heat by shifting between complex, pre-programmed shapes. Not only will it allow you to cheat at peg board tests, but it also holds promise in many applications, including manufacturing, robotics, biomedical devices, and prosthetic muscles.