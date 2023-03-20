© 2023 New Atlas
Materials

Experimental biodegradable glass breaks down when composted

By Ben Coxworth
March 20, 2023
Experimental biodegradable glass breaks down when composted
The initials of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, 3D-printed out of the bimolecular glass
The initials of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, 3D-printed out of the bimolecular glass
View 2 Images
The initials of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, 3D-printed out of the bimolecular glass
1/2
The initials of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, 3D-printed out of the bimolecular glass
A diagram outlining the production process and the qualities of the glass
2/2
A diagram outlining the production process and the qualities of the glass

Even though glass is praised for being fully recyclable, the US Environmental Protection Agency states that only about a third of discarded glass items actually get recycled. With that problem in mind, scientists have developed a new type of glass which is biodegradable.

Created by researchers at the Chinese Academy of Sciences, the experimental glass is made from either of two chemically modified ingredients – amino acids or peptides. Amino acids are molecules which combine to form proteins, while peptides are short chains of amino acids.

The production process begins by heating amino acid or peptide powder in an inert gas atmosphere, past its melting point but not all the way up to its molecular decomposition temperature.

That molten material is then subjected to a supercooling treatment, allowing it to be cooled below what would ordinarily be its freezing temperature, without freezing solid. Finally the material gets quenched with water, causing it to rapidly transform into a clear solid state without crystalizing.

A diagram outlining the production process and the qualities of the glass
A diagram outlining the production process and the qualities of the glass

In lab tests, the glass was found to exhibit "excellent optical characteristics, good mechanical properties and flexible processability," the latter referring to the fact that it could easily be cast into commercial molds or 3D-printed. And importantly, when pieces of the glass were composted, microbes in the soil broke them down within three weeks to 7.5 months, depending on the specific amino acids or peptides used.

Mouse studies also showed that the glass harmlessly biodegrades within the body, suggesting that it could be utilized in applications such as drug-dispensing implants which don't have to be removed after their job is done.

"The concept of biomolecular glass, beyond the commercially-used glasses or plastics, may underlie a green-life technology for a sustainable future," said the lead scientist, Prof. Yan Xuehai. "However, the biomolecular glass is currently in the laboratory stage, and far from large-scale commercialization."

A paper on the research was recently published in the journal Science Advances.

Source: Chinese Academy of Sciences

Tags

MaterialsGlassChinese Academy of SciencesBiodegradableEnvironmentally-friendly
No comments
Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!