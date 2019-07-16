"The spacious stairwell forms the social heart of the building and is fully visible to the outside world thanks to the glass facade," says MVRDV. "It provides a balance in the building between the standardized laboratories and a playful, people-oriented architecture – an important consideration in a building where tech workers, who have high expectations for the quality of their office spaces, will share with science workers, for whom laboratories are unable to provide the same perks. Matrix 1's stairwell will thus allow scientific workers to feel pampered in the same way that has become normal in the tech sector."