The first impression of the HM9 Flow is less that of a watch and more like some post-war aircraft with a wrist strap instead of wings. Flanked by two pods, the dial showing the hours and minutes is set at right angles to the rest of the watch. This allows the wearer to read the time without turning the wrist, but it also means that the display has to be driven by conical gears that turn the watch movement 90 degrees. In addition, the winding and setting crown is placed at the rear of the watch's central pod.