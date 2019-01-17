Because of the weight of the glass, the Medusa tips the scale at about 6 kg (13 lb), making it too heavy and fragile to shift about casually, so the movement had to be designed from scratch over a period of two years to combine the winding and setting stems as well as making it possible to wind the mechanism with one hand while the other steadied the clock. In addition, the movement was designed as a central pillar to mimic a jellyfish's neural column.