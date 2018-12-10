The C70 70th Anniversary Vacuum Tube Preamplifier rocks a glass front panel and boxy look that hark back to hi-fi designs of yesteryear. The vacuum tubes in the C70 shape up as one 12AT7 and five 12AX7A flavors. There are two balanced inputs, three unbalanced and once each for the MC and MM phono inputs, four ports are available to power connected McIntosh components on or off, such as CD players or turntables, and data ports can be used to control basic functions.

