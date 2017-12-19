Boutique audio house McIntosh says that it's tapped into over 45 years of loudspeaker manufacture know-how to create a pair of 7 ft high audiophile pleasers. The XRT2.1K full-range speakers feature a total of 81 drivers for the promise of "spacious sound reproduction with an unusually deep sound stage."

Each XRT2.1K four-way speaker stands 7 ft (2.1 m) tall and is home to six 8-inch nanocarbon/Nomex long throw woofers, two 6.5-inch low frequency nanocarbon/Nomex midrange drivers, 28 2-inch upper frequency aluminum/magnesium midrange dome drivers and 45 0.75-inch dome tweeters.



The woofers and low freq midrange units are brand new designs specifically developed for the XRT2.1K, while the upper freq midrangers and tweeters form a formidable line array that sits on steel spiders out front. The speaker system has a rated output of 2,000 watts, with a impedance of 8 ohms and a frequency range of 12 Hz to 45 kHz.



McIntosh says that the design means that listeners up close will not be overwhelmed by volume, but folks further away won't notice a dip in output. All can look forward to even dispersion and the crossover network has been designed to nix distortion across all supported frequencies.



Each XRT2.1K loudspeaker wears a classic McIntosh aesthetic, with a center section said to resemble the company's front panel design and cloth line array covers designed to look like a control knob. And separate gold-plated binding post pairs have been included for mid/high, low and subwoofer frequencies to facilitate tri-amping (assuming you can afford to hook up three McIntosh amps).

