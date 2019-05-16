McLaren unveils not-so-light GT SuperlightView gallery - 12 images
McLaren has unveiled its newest road offering, the Grand Tourer (GT). Based on the Speedtail, the McLaren GT: Superlight is the company's first grand tourer and fits alongside the Sports, Super, and Ultimate Series of supercars. McLaren says the new GT is focused on comfort and cabin refinement.
Built on the Speedtail's lightweight underpinnings, the McLaren GT is made with a carbon fiber structure, plus aluminum body panels and gear. Driving dynamics are tuned towards combining performance expectations with urban daily use. This design includes McLaren's new Proactive Damping Control for suspension tuning on the fly, as well as a variable hydraulic steering system. Braking has also been tuned for more daily use dynamics.
"The new McLaren GT combines competition levels of performance with continent-crossing capability ... with a clear weight advantage over rivals," said Mike Flewitt, Chief Executive Officer, McLaren Automotive. "Designed for distance, it provides the comfort and space expected of a Grand Tourer."
Powering the new GT model is a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 that outputs 620PS (456 kW) and 465 pound-feet (630 Nm) of torque. The flat torque curve, thanks to the turbos, is designed to offer seamless acceleration through the seven-speed SSG transmission. A full 95 percent of torque is delivered between 3,000 rpm and redline (7,250 rpm). Top speed in the McLaren GT is 203 mph (326 km/h) with 0-62 mph (100 km/h) acceleration in just 3.2 seconds and 124 mph (200 km/h) in nine seconds.
The new McLaren GT: Superlight has more luggage capacity (570 liters) than any other model in the automaker's lineup. Most of that (420 liters) is accessible through the GT's front-hinged, full-length rear tailgate. The GT also showcases McLaren's new infotainment system, featuring HERE navigation and real-time traffic information.
The extra space comes from the McLaren GT's larger build. The car is nearly 4.7 meters (185 inches) long, and has larger front and rear overhangs than is traditional with a McLaren design. This facilitates a more comfort-oriented, balanced ride quality. An on-board vehicle lift engagement allows the GT's approach angle to increase from 10 degrees to 13 for better urban mobility. Underbody clearance is 130-110 mm (5.1-4.3 inches), with and without lift engagement.
The larger build of the GT means that this is also one of the heaviest McLaren models in recent design. The McLaren GT: Superlight weighs in at 1,530 kg (3,373 lb, dry), but still manages a 405PS-per-tonne power-to-weight ratio.
The interior of the McLaren GT features electrically-adjusted and heated seats that are unlike any other in McLaren's lineup. Focused on comfort, the seats are visibly more padded and supportive for longer use than are the sport seating most often found in McLaren's cars. Nappa leather is found throughout the interior, with Alcantara being an upgrade option. Cashmere will also be available later in the model's production.
Driver information is through a 12.3-inch TFT screen with graphical instrumentation displayed in signature McLaren aeronautical influence. The instrument cluster can display navigation and other data as desired. The reverse camera also displays in that instrument cluster.
The new McLaren GT is available for order now, with deliveries commencing at the end of 2019. Pricing begins at £163,000 (about US$208,6223) in the UK, with global pricing to follow. Fuel economy numbers are expected to be 21 mpg highway and 15 mpg city (11.2 and 15.7 l/100km).
Source: McLaren
Want a cleaner, faster loading and ad free reading experience?
Try New Atlas Plus. Learn more