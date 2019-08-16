McLaren announces new Ultimate Series roadster supercar
McLaren has announced a new, limited-run model for the Ultimate Series at the Pebble Beach Concours. The open-top roadster will debut in 2020 and only 399 units will be built. The car will be priced between the Senna and Speedtail models.
The new McLaren will be a two-seat, open cockpit roadster in traditional McLaren layout and will be the latest in the company's series of supercars that include the P1, Senna, and Speedtail. The vehicle, which has not yet been named, will focus on road-going driving pleasure, as opposed to the track-focused designs of the Senna and Speedtail.
The released image for the car, a rendition of its planned proportions, shows that it will be in the classic roadster proportions, built to be low and wide. Lines sweep the edges for movement and dihedral doors mark it as a McLaren. The company says the new roadster will be made of carbon fiber in the carmaker's trademark design. A version of McLaren's twin-turbo V8 will provide power.
The new McLaren roadster will come in late 2020 and will be priced between the £750,000 (about US$900,000) and £2.1 million ($2.5 million) price tags on the Senna and Speedtail models (respectively). Which leaves a lot of range for interpretation. McLaren is seeking "expressions of interest" from customers during the Pebble Beach Concours this weekend.
Source: McLaren
