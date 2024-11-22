© 2024 New Atlas
AI in Health

Health tracker lives in your toilet and automatically scans pee

By Abhimanyu Ghoshal
November 22, 2024
Health tracker lives in your toilet and automatically scans pee
The Shanmu S1 is waterproof and coated to stay clean while it remains fixed in your toilet
The Shanmu S1 is waterproof and coated to stay clean while it remains fixed in your toilet
View 4 Images
The Shanmu S1 is waterproof and coated to stay clean while it remains fixed in your toilet
1/4
The Shanmu S1 is waterproof and coated to stay clean while it remains fixed in your toilet
Shanmu says the S1's battery can last for 2 months, and its internal consumables can be easily replaced every 6 months
2/4
Shanmu says the S1's battery can last for 2 months, and its internal consumables can be easily replaced every 6 months
The S1 beams readings from your urine sample straight to its companion app, and you'll get guidance and recommendations alongside them
3/4
The S1 beams readings from your urine sample straight to its companion app, and you'll get guidance and recommendations alongside them
The S1 is designed to identify 10 health indicators from a tiny sample of urine in just 10 minutes
4/4
The S1 is designed to identify 10 health indicators from a tiny sample of urine in just 10 minutes
View gallery - 4 images

A startup from China wants to sell you its upcoming gadget to track health markers from your entire family. Roughly the size of an iPhone, it sticks onto the inside of a toilet bowl and automatically scans urine to help detect diseases early, and provide prescription guidance.

Dubbed the S1, the gadget comes from Shanmu, a Shenzhen-based micro medical robot company. According to Crunchbase, it uses digital microfluidic chipsets developed in-house along with AI for analysis, and has raised seed funding from multiple VC firms this year.

Shanmu's S1, which has been recognized as a 2025 Honoree in Digital Health by the CES tech trade show, is described as the "world's first ultra-miniaturized, fully automated home medical robot which is designed to be placed on the inside wall of the toilet bowl."

Pee on the S1, and with just a tiny sample of 1 microliter, it'll deliver a comprehensive urine analysis straight to your phone in 10 minutes. Equipped with a multi-spectral sensor chip, it's said to read 10 health indicators. The website lists nine of them:

  • Urine sugar, creatinine, urine protein, and ketone bodies – to measure whether there are abnormalities in the human kidneys and liver, and provide advice on metabolic levels after heavy exercise.
  • pH value, which is used to assess the body's acid-base balance.
  • Urine specific gravity, which is used to assess the body's water balance.
  • Nitrite, white blood cells, and urine occult blood, which are used to assess inflammation.
Shanmu says the S1's battery can last for 2 months, and its internal consumables can be easily replaced every 6 months
Shanmu says the S1's battery can last for 2 months, and its internal consumables can be easily replaced every 6 months

The company says its S1 is rated IPX7 waterproof, and gets a medical-grade anti-fouling coating to ensure it stays clean and doesn't allow pollutants inside it. The S1's battery lasts 2 months; its inner consumables last up to 6 months and can be easily replaced.

Beyond packing these features into a compact device, the S1's major selling point might be its ability to track markers for a whole family. The companion mobile app lists each value it's recorded, along with explanations of abnormal indicators it's spotted.

The S1 beams readings from your urine sample straight to its companion app, and you'll get guidance and recommendations alongside them
The S1 beams readings from your urine sample straight to its companion app, and you'll get guidance and recommendations alongside them

That could prove useful for folks with chronic conditions, as well as families looking to proactively manage their health. Shanmu hasn't yet listed a price for the product or whether it'll require a subscription. Hopefully we'll get to see these numbers by the time CES 2025 rolls around in January.

Sources: CES, Shanmu

View gallery - 4 images

Tags

AI in HealthArtificial IntelligenceUrinalsTrackingHealthData analysis
No comments
Abhimanyu Ghoshal
Abhimanyu Ghoshal
Abhimanyu has been a trusted voice in the science, technology, transport innovations, startup and AI spaces for more than a decade at several global outlets, including three and a half years as the managing editor at TNW. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics, Psychology and Sociology. When he's not writing about breakthroughs in science and tech, he's usually out motorcycling around South India.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!