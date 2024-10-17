© 2024 New Atlas
Medical Devices

3D vein viewer sees right through your skin

By Michael Franco
October 17, 2024
3D vein viewer sees right through your skin
The Adison vein viewer features a tiltable screen so that it can be used in a variety of positions
The Adison vein viewer features a tiltable screen so that it can be used in a variety of positions
View 7 Images
The Adison vein viewer features a tiltable screen so that it can be used in a variety of positions
1/7
The Adison vein viewer features a tiltable screen so that it can be used in a variety of positions
The device is portable enough to be used in the field or inside the tight quarters of an ambulance
2/7
The device is portable enough to be used in the field or inside the tight quarters of an ambulance
The device packs up into a suitcase-sized carrier for easy deployment in emergency situations
3/7
The device packs up into a suitcase-sized carrier for easy deployment in emergency situations
The rear view of the Adison vein viewer
4/7
The rear view of the Adison vein viewer
Patients place their hand on the sphere and a 3D map of their veins appears on the display screen
5/7
Patients place their hand on the sphere and a 3D map of their veins appears on the display screen
The Adison vein viewer folded up and ready to go
6/7
The Adison vein viewer folded up and ready to go
New Atlas journalist Bronwyn Thompson gives the vein viewer a try at the InnoTech Conference being held this week in Taipei
7/7
New Atlas journalist Bronwyn Thompson gives the vein viewer a try at the InnoTech Conference being held this week in Taipei
View gallery - 7 images

If a medical professional has ever had a hard time getting a needle into your veins, you'll welcome this new gizmo from Adison Technology. By effectively turning your skin transparent, it makes needle sticks more accurate and therefore less painful.

Blood draws are often one of the first tests a doctor will order when trying to evaluate a patient's health. And for patients in the hospital, peripheral venous catheters, often known as an IV, is the most commonly used invasive medical device in health care.

Both of these procedures rely on medical personnel being able to insert a needle in a vein. While this is a fairly straightforward procedure for those with veins that are visible through their skin, it is a bit more complicated when veins are hard to find. What's more, inserting needles into the veins of infants is extra difficult because of the thick layer of fat that hides them from view.

Enter the Adison Vein Locator.

Patients place their hand on the sphere and a 3D map of their veins appears on the display screen
Patients place their hand on the sphere and a 3D map of their veins appears on the display screen

This portable device invented by a Taiwanese medical technology company uses a proprietary optical technology to effectively see through the skin on the top of your hand to reveal the veins and arteries beneath it in three dimensions. This allows medical professionals to find exactly the blood vessel they need – regardless of the depth – to carry out potentially life-saving procedures.

It is equipped with a tilt-able display screen to show the landscape of veins so that multiple people can view it at once, and a medical professional can look back and forth between the screen and the needle itself to make sure it is inserted accurately. The screen can also be pivoted to accommodate someone who might be in a kneeling position, working on a patient who is on the ground.

The device packs up into a suitcase-sized carrier for easy deployment in emergency situations
The device packs up into a suitcase-sized carrier for easy deployment in emergency situations

The vein locator has been proven effective even in infants as young as six months old, and testing showed that the device improved the IV one-time success rate by 30%. It can also work with any skin color as well as with skin that has suffered scaring from burns.

Last year, Adison's device won a RedDot design award, one of the largest product design competitions in the world. The device is currently being exhibited at the InnoTech conference being held this week in Taipei, Taiwan, where New Atlas' own Bronwyn Thompson tried it out and was quite impressed by the quality and resolution of the device.

New Atlas journalist Bronwyn Thompson gives the vein viewer a try at the InnoTech Conference being held this week in Taipei
New Atlas journalist Bronwyn Thompson gives the vein viewer a try at the InnoTech Conference being held this week in Taipei

Sources: Red Dot, Adison

View gallery - 7 images

Tags

Medical DevicesBloodEmergencyMedical ImagingTaiwan Innotech Expo 2024
No comments
Michael Franco
Michael Franco
Michael Franco has combined a masters degree in creative writing with a passion for peeking under the hood of life on Earth to write about the serious and silly sides of science and technology for years. He's published in Discovery Channel Magazine, Discover Magazine, CNET, HowToGeek, Lifehacker, and more. But by far, his favorite home so far is at New Atlas where he's allowed all the beakers and Bunsen burners he needs in which to mix his words. The mountains and beaches of central Portugal, where he now lives with his wife and two giant poodles, offer the perfect foil for way too much screen time.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!